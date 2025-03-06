NPO To Organize Webinar On “Industrial Plant Management”
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar titled “Industrial Plant Management” on March 13 (Thursday).
Industrial Plant Management course helps professionals learn how to keep factories and industrial plants running smoothly.
The course develops the competencies and skills in planning, using resources effectively, managing people, and handling workplace issues to ensure successful production, said an NPO document issued here.
The workshop provides information about maintenance management, manufacturing operations, 5S (Japanese concept), barriers to improvements, deadly waste and hazard/work permit.
The workshop has been designed for top managers from the engineering and business functions including production/operations, supply chain, corporate quality, new managers, middle managers, engineering, IT, marketing, sales, finance, HR, procurement, contracts.
Recent Stories
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
More Stories From Business
-
NPO to organize webinar on “Industrial Plant Management”6 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 20255 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal urges to avoid repeating past mistakes15 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum held at FPCCI16 hours ago
-
Ex-mill sugar price not increased abnormally: PSMA16 hours ago
-
Bilal Bin Saqib appointed as Chief Advisor on Pakistan Crypto Council17 hours ago
-
FPCCI demands substantive cut in the policy rate18 hours ago
-
CDNS attain Rs900 billion savings target by March 4th of FY 2024-2520 hours ago
-
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan20 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 490 points21 hours ago