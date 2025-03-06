NPO to organize webinar on “Industrial Plant Management”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar titled “Industrial Plant Management” on March 13 (Thursday).

Industrial Plant Management course helps professionals learn how to keep factories and industrial plants running smoothly.

The course develops the competencies and skills in planning, using resources effectively, managing people, and handling workplace issues to ensure successful production, said an NPO document issued here.

The workshop provides information about maintenance management, manufacturing operations, 5S (Japanese concept), barriers to improvements, deadly waste and hazard/work permit.

The workshop has been designed for top managers from the engineering and business functions including production/operations, supply chain, corporate quality, new managers, middle managers, engineering, IT, marketing, sales, finance, HR, procurement, contracts.