NPO to organize webinar on 'Industrial Safety and Emergency Preparedness'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize a webinar on 'Industrial Safety and Emergency Preparedness' on June 28 (Tuesday).

The webinar would provide information about health and safety, legislation, KYT activities, hazards identification and risk assessment, according to NPO document.

It would also highlight fire safety management, HSE framework for Pakistani organizations, emergency response planning and rapid assessment techniques of OH&S.

The programme has been designed for industrialists, professionals, senior managers, departmental heads, production managers, engineers, executives and students.