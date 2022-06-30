UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Webinar On 'Internet Of Things & Artificial Intelligence'

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2022 | 02:50 PM

NPO to organize webinar on 'Internet of Things & Artificial Intelligence'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize a webinar on ' internet of Things (IoT) & Artificial Intelligence (AI)' on July 06 (Wednesday).

The webinar would provide information about fundamental understanding of what IOT is, how it works, inspires new thinking on the types of solution that the business can introduce using IOT, according to NPO news statement.

It would further inform about the applications and use cases and how it is transforming lives, identifying how to find out more through existing resources and training opportunities.

The program would consist of presentation, virtual group discussions, exercise and activities

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet Business July NPO

Recent Stories

Government reduces the sales tax on active pharmac ..

Government reduces the sales tax on active pharmaceutical ingredients by 1 perce ..

15 minutes ago
 PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers f ..

PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers for 2022-23

32 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Bat ..

Vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Battery Launching Soon in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Me ..

Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Met Office of urban flooding in ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid ..

Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid cases since March

3 hours ago
 Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: ..

Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: PM

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.