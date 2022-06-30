NPO to organize webinar on 'Internet of Things & Artificial Intelligence'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize a webinar on ' internet of Things (IoT) & Artificial Intelligence (AI)' on July 06 (Wednesday).

The webinar would provide information about fundamental understanding of what IOT is, how it works, inspires new thinking on the types of solution that the business can introduce using IOT, according to NPO news statement.

It would further inform about the applications and use cases and how it is transforming lives, identifying how to find out more through existing resources and training opportunities.

The program would consist of presentation, virtual group discussions, exercise and activities