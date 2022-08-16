NPO to organize webinar on "Lean Management to improve productivity" on August 19

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize a webinar on ''Lean Management to improve productivity'' on Friday.

The main process of the lean management is creating value to the customer by optimizing resources, according to NPO document.

Lean management aims to create a stable workflow based on actual customer demand. Continuous improvement is a major part of lean management, ensuring that every employee is involved in the process of improving.

Lean management is an approach to managing an organization that supports the concept of continue improvement, a long-term approach to work that systematically seeks top achieve small, incremental changes in processes in order to improve sufficiency and quality.

The webinar would provide information about lean management principals, concept of lean thinking, seven types of waste in manufacturing process and lean management tools.

It would also highlight drivers for lean management implementation and lean management as a corporate strategy.

The programme has been designed for senior and middle management, team leaders and supervisor.

