NPO To Organize Webinar On “Lean Manufacturing”

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 01:30 PM

NPO to organize webinar on “Lean Manufacturing”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar titled “Lean Manufacturing” on April 10 (Thursday).

Lean manufacturing is a systematic approach aimed at eliminating waste, improving efficiency, and maximizing value in production, according to an NPO document issued here.

The workshop provides information about an introduction to lean and its principles, types of waste, lean tools and techniques, Standard work and continuous improvement, and lean implementation in manufacturing.

It also highlights core lean principles and tools to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance productivity.

