NPO to organize webinar on 'Managing & Influencing Change'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on "Managing & Influencing Change" on October 13 (Thursday).

The workshop will provide information on defining change, change management, how to induce change, and principles of change management, said an NPO document.

It would also highlight typical resistance to change and mitigation, logical stages of the change process, and practical approaches to make change accepted and owned at each level in the organization.

The webinar has been designed for senior and assistant managers, team leaders, change champions and professionals who want to learn the art of influencing change.