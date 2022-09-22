UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Webinar On Mastering Administrative Skills

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize a webinar on "Mastering Administrative Skills" for productivity improvement on September 27 (Tuesday).

The administrative skills can help individuals to be well organized, be a strong communicator and enhance the customer service skills, according to NPO document.

The webinar would provide information about mediation and negotiation skills, solution-oriented approach at workplace, effective communication and its impact on workplace, organizational leadership and decision-making skills.

The programme has been designed for middle management, team leaders, supervisors, record management officers, executive secretaries to CEOs/ managing directors, personal assistant, private secretaries and administrative assistants.

