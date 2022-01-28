NPO to organize webinar on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on "Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)" on January 31.

Business process re-engineering is the strategy organizations adopt to improve process, increase productivity, reduce cost, improve customer services and provide a competitive advantage, according to NPO document.

The objectives of the training was to empower professionals with in-depth knowledge and understanding of business process re-engineering, to develop the required skill, confidence and experience among employees to independently drive BPR efforts in the organization.

To ensure understanding of advanced tools, techniques and concepts related to business process re-engineering, to help continue conventional and routine ways to work and develop creative mindsets and revive policies and practices in the organization.

To enable organization focus on the customer requirements and transform their internal procedure and practices accordingly, thus increasing client satisfaction and in turn market share and profitability for the organization.

The raining provide information about introduction of BPR, three phased approaches and its success factor, risk involved in BPR, tools and techniques of BPR, critical success factor versus performance drives analysis and steps in business process re-engineering.

The session would be attended by quality managers, quality team, project manager, project team, senior managers, team leaders, policy makers, strategist and business excellence specialists.

