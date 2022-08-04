UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Webinar On 'PD&TM'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

NPO to organize webinar on 'PD&TM'

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize a webinar on ' Personal Development and Team Management (PD&TM)' on August 11 (Thursday).

Personal development is the process of acquiring new skills and qualities to improve your job performance, confidence and self-esteem, according to source in the authority.

Team management refers to the various activities which bind a team together by bringing the team members closer to achieve the set targets.

The objective of the training includes self-awareness, higher self-esteem, get a confidence boost, effective team building and promotes learning.

The webinar would provide information about Pakistan and PD in TM, PD in management, HRM core skills, motivating and influencing others, applying team theory and fostering constructive team dynamics.

It would also highlight advanced communication skills, managing conflict, constructive criticism and peace from personal biases.

The programme has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.

