NPO To Organize Webinar On Peace, Justice And Strong Institution

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2023 | 03:10 PM

NPO to organize webinar on peace, justice and strong institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a webinar on 'Peace, Justice and Strong Institution' on September 22.

The objective of the workshop is to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusion institutions at all levels," according to an NPO document shared here Thursday.

The workshop will provide information about peace, justice and strong institutions in Pakistan, what is meant by peace, justice and strong institutions, five approaches to peace, peace politics, peace power of law and power of communication.

The webinar has been designed for Senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.

