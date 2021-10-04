UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Webinar On 'Performance Management To Ensure Business Success' On October 14

Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:20 PM

NPO to organize webinar on 'Performance Management to Ensure Business Success' on October 14

The National Productivity Organization (NPO) would organize an online session on "Performance Management (PM) to Ensure Business Success Level-1" on Thursday, October 14

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) would organize an online session on "Performance Management (PM) to Ensure Business Success Level-1" on Thursday, October 14.

Performance Management a corporate management tool that helps mangers to monitor and evaluate employees work, according to the NPO document.

Performance management's goal is to create an environment where people can perform to the best of their abilities and produce the highest-quality work most efficiently and effectively.

The objective of the session was to boost organizational growth and productivity, improve operational efficiencies, ensure capacity building, enhance personnel branding, increase quality and saves time, to equip participants with PM tool and techniques and to develop a pool of professionals, it added.

This training would provide information about what is world class factory management, how to move towards WC, how to grow business, identifying and handling deadly waste in industry, plant performance, policy development, manufacturing process, profit maximization, smart manufacturing and augmented reality, performance improvements through benchmarking and KPIs.

The session would be attended by operational managers or professionals, production managers, HR professional, planners student and academia.

