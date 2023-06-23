NPO to organize webinar on "Productivity Enhancement"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on the importance of team building to enhance productivity on June 26 (Monday).

The objectives of the webinar include enhancing communication, developing trust and collaboration, strengthening problem-solving abilities and building stronger relationships, according to NPO document.

It would also highlight encouraging effective leadership, enhancing team productivity, adaptability and resilience, establishing a team charter, applying practical team-building techniques, and evaluating progress and continuous improvement.

The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders, supervisors, customer care staff, sale staff and the business development team.