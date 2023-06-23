Open Menu

NPO To Organize Webinar On "Productivity Enhancement"

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 01:10 PM

NPO to organize webinar on "Productivity Enhancement"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on the importance of team building to enhance productivity on June 26 (Monday).

The objectives of the webinar include enhancing communication, developing trust and collaboration, strengthening problem-solving abilities and building stronger relationships, according to NPO document.

It would also highlight encouraging effective leadership, enhancing team productivity, adaptability and resilience, establishing a team charter, applying practical team-building techniques, and evaluating progress and continuous improvement.

The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders, supervisors, customer care staff, sale staff and the business development team.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Sale Progress June NPO

Recent Stories

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

2 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

7 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

47 minutes ago
 Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-bo ..

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

58 minutes ago
 Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

2 hours ago
National Human Rights Institution explores enhanci ..

National Human Rights Institution explores enhancing cooperation with Bahraini c ..

2 hours ago
 FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan ..

FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan from July 2

2 hours ago
 Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolence ..

Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolences to Dawood family

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with ..

Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with 320 students from 80 countrie ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business