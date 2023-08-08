Open Menu

NPO To Organize Webinar On 'Productivity Enhancement'

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) would conduct a training course on "Professional Environment and Work Ethics to Enhance Productivity" on August 16 (Wednesday).

The objectives of the webinar include understanding the indicators of the professional environment, exploring the impact of a conducive workplace on productivity and cultivating work ethics, according to the NPO document.

It would also highlight effective communication, active listening techniques, and team building and collaboration.

The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders, supervisor and customer care staff.

More Stories From Business