NPO to organize webinar on productivity enhancement

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on "Effective Communication Skills for Enhanced Productivity" on March 21.

The training would provide information about enhancing productivity through communication, personal communication SWOT analysis, emotionally intelligent communication, dynamics of interpersonal communication and business communication skills, according to NPO document.

The training session would be held from 09:30 hours to 12:30 hours, the NPO has requested the applicant to register before March 19, 2022.