NPO To Organize Webinar On “Quality Control Circles”

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar titled “Quality Control Circles” on December 10 (Tuesday).

A quality circle is a team of employees who work together to solve problems and improve quality in their workplace. They meet regularly to discuss issues and find solutions, according to an NPO document issued here.

It helped employees to take ownership of their work and make positive changes.

The workshop provides information about improvement initiatives, the definition of quality circle, iceberg of ignorance, X and Y technologies, and quality circle history.

It also highlighted the objectives of quality circle, the operation cycle, and essential and unique features of the quality circle.

The workshop has been designed for industrialists, senior managers, departmental heads, production managers, and executives of all departments.

