NPO to organize Webinar on 'Reliability Management'

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize a Webinar on " Reliability Management' " on December 08 (Thursday).

The workshop will provide information about what is reliability management, how to develop equipment criticality matrixes, and how the mean time between failures can be enhanced, according to an NPO document shared.

The workshop would also highlight what is failure mode effect analysis and how it can help mitigate future breakdowns and strategies to promote a reliability-centered culture.

The webinar has been designed for senior managers, middle-level managers, engineers, and supervisors from maintenance and production departments.