NPO To Organize Webinar On 'Risk Planning & Mitigation'

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a webinar on 'Risk Planning and Mitigation' on September 14.

"Risk Planning and Mitigation is the process of identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks to scope, schedule, cost, and quality," according to an NPO document shared here Thursday.

"Although the principle of risk mitigation is to prepare a business for all potential risks, a proper risk mitigation plan will weigh the impact of each risk and prioritize planning around that impact," it added.

The workshop will also provide information related to risk management including risk planning and mitigation, identification of risks, risk analysis, response planning/strategies, implementing risk, response planning, risk monitoring, and best practices and lessons learned from risk planning and mitigation.

The webinar has been designed for CEOs, business managers, project managers, procurement managers, operations/production managers, quality, health, safety & environmental supervisors, and students.

