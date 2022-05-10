NPO to organize webinar on 'RM &MP' on May 19

UrduPoint.com

The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize a webinar on "Risk Management and Mitigation Plan (RM&MP)' on May 19 (Thursday)

The objective of the workshop includes reduce schedule impacts, reduce development cost, increase system performance, ensure proper communication and determine risk priorities, according to NPO document.

The workshop also provides information about risk assessment, process of risk assessment, roles and responsibilities, methodology of hazard and risk assessment, hierarchy of control and personal protective equipment, communication of hazard and risk assessment, record management, hands on drill on hazard and risk assessment and activities on hazard and risk assessment.

The programme has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.

