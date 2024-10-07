Open Menu

NPO To Organize Webinar On ‘Root Cause Analysis' Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM

NPO to organize webinar on ‘Root Cause Analysis' tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on “Root Cause Analysis” on October 08 (Tuesday) tomorrow.

RCA's task is to identify potential causes, determine which cause or causes are root causes, and address those root causes to ensure the effect (problem) does not happen again, said the NPO document shared here on Monday.

The workshop will provide information about the root cause and its analysis, the principle of RCA, three basic causes of non-conformance, ISO requirements about RCA, and why RCA is important.

The learning outcomes include why RCA is important in solving problems, and five steps to RCA with corrective action.

The webinar is designed for everyone doing supervision at all levels, heads of departments, departmental managers, shift in charge, HR managers, middle management, HSE officers, production engineers, warehouse in charge, lab managers, quality managers, managers and executives of all functions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

October All NPO

Recent Stories

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Go ..

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..

4 minutes ago
 Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

9 minutes ago
 Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

18 minutes ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

50 minutes ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

1 hour ago
 Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought o jus ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

1 day ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

2 days ago

More Stories From Business