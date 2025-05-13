Open Menu

NPO To Organize Webinar On “Root Cause Analysis”

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar titled “Root Cause Analysis” on May 15 (Thursday).

RCA's task is to identify potential causes, determine which cause or causes are root causes, and address those root causes to ensure the effect (problem) does not happen again, said the NPO document shared here on Tuesday.

The workshop will provide information about the root cause and its analysis, the principle of RCA, three basic causes of non-conformance, ISO requirements about RCA, and why RCA is important.

The learning outcomes include why RCA is important in solving problems, and five steps to RCA with corrective action.

The webinar is designed for everyone doing supervision at all levels, heads of departments, departmental managers, shift in charge, HR managers, middle management, HSE officers, production engineers, warehouse in charge, lab managers, quality managers, managers and executives of all functions.

