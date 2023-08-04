Open Menu

NPO To Organize Webinar On 'Strategic Management'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) would conduct a training course on "Think Strategically and Make Your Idea a Reality" on August 09 (Wednesday).

Strategic Management could be defined as the art and science of formulating, implementing and evaluating cross-functional decisions that would enable an organization to achieve its objective, according to an NPO document.

The workshop would provide information about Strategic management, Why Strategy is the potential tool for winning success, What, Why, How, When and where in Strategic Management, DIY, Hands-on training in devising creative mission statements, strategic analysis and planning, overview and implementation of strategic recommendations, how to write stunning business plans, and conclusion.

The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders, supervisor, bankers, industrialists, agriculturalists and students.

