NPO to organize webinar on 'Stress Management & Mental Health'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a training course on "Stress Management and Mental Health" on January 24 (Tuesday).

Stress management offers a range of strategies to help better deal with stress and difficulty (adversity) in one's life while managing stress can help lead a more balanced, healthier life, according to an NPO document.

Stress is an automatic physical, mental, and emotional response to a challenging event and it's a normal part of everyone's life. Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being and it affects how we think, feel, and act.

It also helps to determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices.

Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.

The objective of the webinar includes understanding the nature of stress and its impact on health and behavior, recognizing the stressors and signs of stress in their own lives, recognizing the cognitive components of stress, especially the effects of one's automatic thoughts and internal dialogue on the appraisal of stressors, and improve health and quality of life for people affected by these conditions.

The workshop will also provide information about focus on mental health and the management of workplace stress. The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders, and supervisors.