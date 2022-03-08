UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Webinar On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2022 | 03:49 PM

NPO to organize webinar on Thursday

The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on "Conflict Resolution and Management Techniques" on March 17

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on "Conflict Resolution and Management Techniques" on March 17.

The training provide information about what is conflict resolution, why, when and how you resolve conflict, types of conflict, steps in conflict resolution, basic strategies for resolving conflicts and conflicts management styles, according to NPO document.

The session would be attended by senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.

Conflict resolution is a way for two or more parties to find a peaceful solution to a disagreement among them, the disagreement may be personal, financial, political, or emotional.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution March May NPO

Recent Stories

SBP will announce new monetary policy

SBP will announce new monetary policy

22 minutes ago
 Two killed in accident in sargodha

Two killed in accident in sargodha

3 minutes ago
 Govt launches National Gender Policy Framework 202 ..

Govt launches National Gender Policy Framework 2022

3 minutes ago
 China's passenger car sales up 4.2 percent in Febr ..

China's passenger car sales up 4.2 percent in February

4 minutes ago
 Empowering Pretty Fearless Women Around the World

Empowering Pretty Fearless Women Around the World

31 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 53 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 53 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>