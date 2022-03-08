NPO to organize webinar on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on "Conflict Resolution and Management Techniques" on March 17.

The training provide information about what is conflict resolution, why, when and how you resolve conflict, types of conflict, steps in conflict resolution, basic strategies for resolving conflicts and conflicts management styles, according to NPO document.

The session would be attended by senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.

Conflict resolution is a way for two or more parties to find a peaceful solution to a disagreement among them, the disagreement may be personal, financial, political, or emotional.