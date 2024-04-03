Open Menu

NPO To Organize Workshop On ‘Advance Excel'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

NPO to organize workshop on ‘Advance Excel'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a workshop on “Advance Excel” on April 04 (Thursday) tomorrow.

Excel is a spreadsheet program from microsoft and a component of its Office product group for business applications. Microsoft Excel enables users to format, organize and calculate data in a spreadsheet, said an NPO document shared here on Wednesday.

Advanced Excel skill includes the ability to produce graphs and tables, use spreadsheets efficiently, and perform calculations and automation to process large volumes of data.

The workshop aimed at providing skills and knowledge which will allow the participants to learn MS Excel tools and techniques, create lookup functions, set Excel working options, enhance charts, protect worksheet data, and perform advanced data operations using summarizing.

The webinar is designed for business professionals, finance and accounting professionals, data analysts, research and academic students.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business April From NPO

Recent Stories

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

26 minutes ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

36 minutes ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

5 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

14 hours ago
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

14 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

14 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

14 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

14 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

15 hours ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business