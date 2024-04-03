NPO To Organize Workshop On ‘Advance Excel'
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a workshop on “Advance Excel” on April 04 (Thursday) tomorrow.
Excel is a spreadsheet program from microsoft and a component of its Office product group for business applications. Microsoft Excel enables users to format, organize and calculate data in a spreadsheet, said an NPO document shared here on Wednesday.
Advanced Excel skill includes the ability to produce graphs and tables, use spreadsheets efficiently, and perform calculations and automation to process large volumes of data.
The workshop aimed at providing skills and knowledge which will allow the participants to learn MS Excel tools and techniques, create lookup functions, set Excel working options, enhance charts, protect worksheet data, and perform advanced data operations using summarizing.
The webinar is designed for business professionals, finance and accounting professionals, data analysts, research and academic students.
