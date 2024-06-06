Open Menu

NPO To Organize Workshop On ‘Entrepreneurship As A Career Choice'

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM

NPO to organize workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship as a Career Choice'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a workshop on “Entrepreneurship as a Career Choice and Initiating a Business Startup” on Tuesday (June 11).

The workshop provides information about entrepreneurship, skills (basic & advance) required for an entrepreneurial mind set, entrepreneurship as a career choice, developing a business idea to a business model, and opportunities in the eco-system, said an NPO document shared here on Thursday.

The objectives of the workshop include knowing the basic and advanced level skills required for entrepreneurial mind set in adopting the entrepreneurship as a career choice, developing and shaping business ideas to an applicable business Model to address the local issues faced by the community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business June NPO

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

4 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

13 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

13 hours ago
 Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

13 hours ago
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

13 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

13 hours ago
 Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

13 hours ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

13 hours ago
 Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 9 ..

Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business