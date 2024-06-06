NPO To Organize Workshop On ‘Entrepreneurship As A Career Choice'
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a workshop on “Entrepreneurship as a Career Choice and Initiating a Business Startup” on Tuesday (June 11).
The workshop provides information about entrepreneurship, skills (basic & advance) required for an entrepreneurial mind set, entrepreneurship as a career choice, developing a business idea to a business model, and opportunities in the eco-system, said an NPO document shared here on Thursday.
The objectives of the workshop include knowing the basic and advanced level skills required for entrepreneurial mind set in adopting the entrepreneurship as a career choice, developing and shaping business ideas to an applicable business Model to address the local issues faced by the community.
