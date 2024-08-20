NPO To Organize Workshop On ‘Green Productivity For SMEs'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) regional office in Faisalabad is going to organize an online workshop on “Green Productivity for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)” on August (22).
The workshop aimed at to promote and enhance green productivity culture in the country, said an NPO document shared here on Tuesday.
The workshop provides information about green productivity and its strategies, as well as assesses environmental impact and implements green productivity initiatives.
It also highlights the financial aspect of green productivity, regulatory compliance and standards, technology and innovation, building a culture of sustainability, and scaling up and continuous improvement.
