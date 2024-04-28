NPO To Organize Workshop On ‘mastering Talent Acquisition: Strategies For Success'
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a workshop on “mastering talent acquisition: strategies for success'” on Tuesday (April 30).
Talent acquisition refers to the process of identifying and acquiring skilled workers to meet your organizational needs and its team is responsible for identifying, acquiring, assessing, and hiring candidates to fill open positions within a company, said an NPO document shared here on Sunday.
The workshop aimed at understanding talent needs, crafting compelling employer branding, implementing effective sourcing strategies, screening and assessing candidates, candidate experience and engagement, and measuring and optimizing talent acquisition success.
The webinar is designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders, engineers, project managers and supervisors.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Business
-
China's e-commerce logistics index rises in March51 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 20246 hours ago
-
Cotton to be sown on 4m acres this year17 hours ago
-
China innovation driving global cooperation: international auto experts hail Chinese technology17 hours ago
-
Chinese market as key to electrification: Global auto giant executives18 hours ago
-
KP desires to seek gems’ sector accreditation from Thailand: SACM19 hours ago
-
LCCI urges PM to halt implementation of SRO 350(I)/202421 hours ago
-
Business community demands reduction in interest rate20 hours ago
-
Ethiopian envoy urges Pakistani banks to open branches in Addis Ababa22 hours ago
-
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons22 hours ago
-
SECP grants license to ever first Study Now Pay Later digital platform23 hours ago