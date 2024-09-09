NPO to organize workshop on ‘Occupational Safety & Health'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a workshop on “Occupational Safety and Health” on September (20).

The workshop aimed to help participants become experts and professionals in Occupational Safety and Health, said an NPO document shared here on Monday.

The workshop provides information about accident prevention and report, fire and explosions, risk assessment, ergonomics, electricity risk, and internal emergency plans.

It also highlights personal protective equipment, emergency preparedness and hazards and environmental safety.