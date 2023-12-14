Open Menu

NPO To Organize Workshop On Productivity Specialist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 01:40 PM

NPO to organize workshop on Productivity Specialist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a three-day training program for “Productivity Specialists” from December 20, to introduce the latest techniques to improve efficiency and raise productivity.

The objective of the workshop includes introducing the standards and requirements for APO certified Productivity Specialists based on Asian Productivity Organization APO-PS 101 Requirements for Productivity Specialists, discussing the knowledge of productivity improvement strategies at the firm and organizational level, and demonstrating the competencies needed by participants to act as productivity consultants, trainers, promoters and researchers, said an NPO document issued here.

The event highlights an introduction to APO PS-101, the role and requirement for productivity specialists, lean Six Sigma enterprises and manufacturing excellence.

The workshop has been designed for government officials, production, inventory, supply chain, store, material managers, representatives of industrial associations, academia, professionals involved in conducting training, consultancy, research, or promotional activities

