NPO To Organize Workshop On “Supply Chain Management”
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar titled “Mastering Supply Chain Management (SCM) Techniques” on November 7.
The workshop provides information about an overview of supply chain networks, business functions and its components, and contemporary supply chain networks in the digital world, according to an NPO document issued here.
It also highlighted an integrated systems approach for high-performance supply chain, and a checklist for breakthrough improvement in SCM.
The program's learning outcomes include developing the knowledge and skills in the below domains, understanding the conventional and modern approaches, understanding components in overall SCM, analysing how the integrated system approach works for supply chain performance, and evaluating your organisation's supply chain.
The workshop has been designed for top managers from the engineering and business functions including production/operations, supply chain, corporate quality, new managers, middle managers, engineering/IT, marketing/sales, finance, HR/procurement/contracts.
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 20244 hours ago
-
Petrol prices up by Rs1.35 per liter, diesel Rs 3.8512 hours ago
-
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade13 hours ago
-
Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew14 hours ago
-
Planning minister chairs PDSI meeting, reviews strategic decisions within ministry13 hours ago
-
FBR to disburse Rs.32 bln sale tax refunds to exporters13 hours ago
-
Finance ministry refutes misleading article on economic indicators13 hours ago
-
Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October14 hours ago
-
Global stocks slide on US election, tech worries14 hours ago