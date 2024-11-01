NPO to organize workshop on “Supply Chain Management”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar titled “Mastering Supply Chain Management (SCM) Techniques” on November 7.

The workshop provides information about an overview of supply chain networks, business functions and its components, and contemporary supply chain networks in the digital world, according to an NPO document issued here.

It also highlighted an integrated systems approach for high-performance supply chain, and a checklist for breakthrough improvement in SCM.

The program's learning outcomes include developing the knowledge and skills in the below domains, understanding the conventional and modern approaches, understanding components in overall SCM, analysing how the integrated system approach works for supply chain performance, and evaluating your organisation's supply chain.

The workshop has been designed for top managers from the engineering and business functions including production/operations, supply chain, corporate quality, new managers, middle managers, engineering/IT, marketing/sales, finance, HR/procurement/contracts.