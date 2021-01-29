NPO to provide technical services for promotion of olive industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) would support government's initiatives of promoting olive industry, by providing access to the technical services of Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo, Japan in order to develop commodity production on commercial scale.

Intention to this effect was shown in a meeting held here between Chief Executive Officer NPO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry with Mr. Muhammad Rafiq Dogar, Director BARANI agriculture research institute Chakwal.

In the meeting different aspects of international support, assistance were offered by NPO to Director BARANI which could be provided for achieving optimal results in promoting olive industry in the country, said a press release.

The key aims of the initiative of the government which particularly aim for controlling soil erosion in parched lands, promoting soil conservation, increasing tree cover in drought-hit and most prominently to boost production of olive on local basis to offset local climate change impacts as well as reduce burden of edible oil import bill on the National exchequer.

The international assistance, to strengthen the value chain of olive industry to make it competitive, from different APO member countries like turkey, Malaysia, Japan and many others could be provided in shape of technical expert services, bilateral cooperation between member countries .

It was mutually agreed that involvement of expert from turkey could benefit the program as the country was so much advance in the cultivation of olive trees and by adopting their best practices could help in boosting the initiative of the Prime Minister.

The meeting further agreed that through APO's BCBN platform the cultivation aspect and technological advancement could be further visualized by a combine team of NPO and BARANI through a visit to Turkey.

Turkey had already provided platform of BCBN could be ideally utilized without having any burden on the government exchequer for taking maximum benefit in achieving optimal results for the very visionary initiative of the Government of Pakistan.

The DEMO projects idea was also appreciated and it was decided that regional DEMO projects could be plucked in for having a diversified impact on the olive industry including cultivation of the olive trees across the country and especially Potohar region.