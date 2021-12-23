UrduPoint.com

NPO To Support Energy Saving Resources: CEO

Thu 23rd December 2021

NPO to support energy saving resources: CEO

National productivity Organization (NPO) would continue to support the industrial sector to adopt energy saving resources and increase existing international production capacity, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :National productivity Organization (NPO) would continue to support the industrial sector to adopt energy saving resources and increase existing international production capacity, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry.

Addressing the awareness session on Productivity Movement in Pakistan held at Pakistan Cutlery and Stainless Utensils Manufacturers and Exporters Association on Thursday in Islamabad, he said that the Productivity Assistance Program (NPO) would not only have positive impact but performance of these sectors would also get better, said a press release.

The workshop was chaired by Chairman, Muhammad Khalid Mughal and Deputy General Manager Aftab Khan Mehsud, Industrialist Mirza Amanullah Baig, Shakeel Azam Mehr and others were also present.

He said that the government is using all its capabilities to promote the industry and with innovation to increase the productive capacity of all sectors of the national economy.

He said that NPO has successfully conducted energy audits of various industrial units as well as enhanced their production capacity.

He said that due to NPO programs, the income of industrialists has increased while skilled people are also being assisted in marketing their products.

The government is working in collaboration with various international organizations including International Finance Corporation, UNIDO, Global Environment Facility and USAID in various fields for the development of small businesses, development of industries, development of skilled manpower and protection of environment in development process.

Training for the workforce of various sectors of the economy is also arranged from the platform of Asian Productivity Organization, he added.

He said that industrialists are the backbone of the country's economy. He also encouraged industrialists to take interest in energy saving devices.

