NPO trains more then 150 students on cybersecurity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :National Productivity Organization, Ministry of Industries and Production, Government of Pakistan-- a liaison office of Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo, Japan has successfully organized a one-day training program on " Cyber Safety & Networking ".

More than 150 students from Jinnah Degree College of Commerce and Management Sciences and Institute of Professional Studies, Manshera participated in the session.

This course introduced students to the many different types of cybersafety. Students learned how to identify cybercriminal activity and learn how companies and law enforcement agencies are responding to the dangers these crimes present.

Resource person has also covered following areas protecting information, safe device use, managing online risks, Keeping Safe Online and networking basics and fundamentals.

Cybersecurity is the protection of internet-connected systems, including hardware, software and data, from cyberattacks.

In a computing context, security comprises cybersecurity and physical security both are used by enterprises to protect against unauthorized access to data centers and other computerized systems.

The goal of cybersecurity is to limit risk and protect IT assets from attackers with malicious intent.

Information security, which is designed to maintain the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data, is a subset of cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity best practices can, and should, be implemented by large and small organizations, employees and individuals.

The traditional approach has been to focus resources on crucial system components and protect against the biggest known threats, which meant leaving components undefended and not protecting systems against less dangerous risks.

To deal with the current environment, advisory organizations are promoting a more proactive and adaptive approach.

The beneficiary's services may be the banking, communications, energy industries, can be adopted by all sectors, including governments.

Network safety consists of the policies and practices adopted to prevent and monitor access, use, modification, or denial of a computer network and network-accessible resources.

Network safety involves the authorization of access to data in a network, which is controlled by the network administrator.

Users choose or are assigned an ID and password or other authenticating information that allows them access to information and programs within their authority.

Network safety covers a variety of computer networks, both public and private, that are used in everyday jobs; conducting connections and communications among businesses, government agencies and individuals. Networks can be private, such as within a company, and others which might be open to public access.

Network safety is involved in organizations, enterprises, and other types of institutions. It does as its title explains,it safeguards the network, as well as protecting and management operations being done.

The most common and simple way of protecting a network resource is by assigning it a unique name and a corresponding password.

Security management for networks is different for all kinds of situations. A home or small office may only require basic security while large businesses may require high-maintenance and advanced software and hardware to prevent malicious attacks from hacking and spamming.

In order to minimize susceptibility to malicious attacks from external threats to the network, corporations often employ tools which carry out network security verifications The need for having Network Security cannot be denied.

The provisions and policies of Network Security help the network administrator to monitor any kind of misuse, modification or unauthorized access of a computer network.

Thus, a number of cyber attacks and other harmful activities are prevented.