NPO turns surplus company in 3 years

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Under the able leadership of the National Productivity Organization (NPO) board, the NPO Pakistan generated record revenues ever in its history and it has been turned around from loss bearing to a surplus company in just three years' time.

Chief Executive Officer NPO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry said this while briefing the Federal Parliamentary Secretary Industries & Production Division Dr. Syeda Shahida Rehmani who visited, here, on Sunday at the NPO Head Office.

On the occasion, Dr Shahida Rehmani recognised the critical role of NPO for improving competitiveness and productivity in Industry, service sector and effective public governance.

She stressed the need to improve productivity and competitiveness to remain competitive both in local and global markets. She assured that the Ministry of Industries and Production would support NPO in its efforts to enhance the productivity.

Earlier, the CEO NPO briefed the Parliamentary Secretary regarding the mandate, services offered and different projects of NPO Pakistan & APO (Japan).

He informed her that APO Japan and NPO Pakistan are closely working together for Productivity improvement in Pakistan. APO is playing major role to promote Productivity drive in the region.

APO's services are reorienting the requirements of the current era of competitiveness both in the domestic and global markets and support export sectors in enhancing competitiveness and yielding higher productivity culture in the country, he added.

The CEO NPO explained that rise in production costs is a serious issue due to which our products cannot find their place in global markets.

'Without improving competitiveness, it would be hard to compete globally and locally. The need to focus on the reasons on why Pakistan runs low on productivity", he said adding: There is strong need to create awareness on the emerging need of improved productivity.

He said Singapore, Korea, Japan, China and Malaysia are few examples which transformed their economies based on improved competitiveness (basically improved productivity) and innovative strategies.

Among the other key success facts, top leadership commitment and massive campaign are the basic requirements in bringing higher productivity culture.

CEO NPO also informed the Parliamentary Secretary about the upcoming Mega Project of National Productivity Master Plan (NPMP) being develop by Korean Development Institute (KDI).

The parliamentary secretary appreciated the efforts of NPO in bringing productivity culture in Pakistan.

