NSCs, CDC Sign Digitization Agreement

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar witnessed agreement signing ceremony of the pilot project of Digitization/Dematerialization of National Saving Certificates (NSCs) through Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) CDC, Badiuddin Akber and Director General CDNS, Hamid Raza signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Akif Saeed, Chairman CDC, Moin M Fudda, DG CDNS, Mr.

Hamid Raza and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar extended his felicitations to chairman CDC & senior executives, DG CNDS and chairman SCEP for launching important project for the facilitation of investors of CDNS in digital form.

He further lauded the contributions of CNDS and CDC in the economic growth of the country and said that there was a great potential in CNDS to attract more investors for the economic betterment of the country.

The Finance Minister also appreciated the team of the Finance Division, especially the Secretary Finance and the AFS (Budget), the statement added.

