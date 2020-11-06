NTC announces hearing to remove RD on import of 'Redial Tyres'

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Tariff Commission (NTC) on Friday announced hearing in the study for removal of Regulatory Duty (RD) on the import of Trick/ Bus Radial Tyres

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The National Tariff Commission (NTC) on Friday announced hearing in the study for removal of Regulatory Duty (RD) on the import of Trick/ Bus Radial Tyres.

The National Tariff Commission (NTC) has initiated an inquiry and would welcome views/ suggestion and proposal from all parties having interest in the business relating to or associated with the import, export, manufacturing, marketing and use of truck/ Bus Radial Tyres (PCT.No.4011.2091), said a press release issued by NTC here on Friday.

The NTC has directed that the views/ suggestions may be sent within 10 days of issuance of this public notice, to the secretary, NTC office in Islamabad, A public hearing on the issue is scheduled to be held online on November 10, 2020 on Zoom application (Zoom link will be generated and sent to the interested parties who registered themselves for hearing).

Further, all the parties having an interested in the business relating to or associated with the import, export, manufacturing, marketing, and use of Truck/ Bus/ Radial Tyres are here by advised to get them self registered with the commission latest by November 8, 2020for participation in the public hearing by providing name of the participants with their telephone numbers, FAX and emails to the secretary to NTC on the Fax No. 051-9221205.