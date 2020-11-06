UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTC Announces Hearing To Remove RD On Import Of 'Redial Tyres'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 04:56 PM

NTC announces hearing to remove RD on import of 'Redial Tyres'

The National Tariff Commission (NTC) on Friday announced hearing in the study for removal of Regulatory Duty (RD) on the import of Trick/ Bus Radial Tyres

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The National Tariff Commission (NTC) on Friday announced hearing in the study for removal of Regulatory Duty (RD) on the import of Trick/ Bus Radial Tyres.

The National Tariff Commission (NTC) has initiated an inquiry and would welcome views/ suggestion and proposal from all parties having interest in the business relating to or associated with the import, export, manufacturing, marketing and use of truck/ Bus Radial Tyres (PCT.No.4011.2091), said a press release issued by NTC here on Friday.

The NTC has directed that the views/ suggestions may be sent within 10 days of issuance of this public notice, to the secretary, NTC office in Islamabad, A public hearing on the issue is scheduled to be held online on November 10, 2020 on Zoom application (Zoom link will be generated and sent to the interested parties who registered themselves for hearing).

Further, all the parties having an interested in the business relating to or associated with the import, export, manufacturing, marketing, and use of Truck/ Bus/ Radial Tyres are here by advised to get them self registered with the commission latest by November 8, 2020for participation in the public hearing by providing name of the participants with their telephone numbers, FAX and emails to the secretary to NTC on the Fax No. 051-9221205.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Import Business May November 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes “leave” over PM’s vis ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme ..

28 minutes ago

IG stresses for community policing

10 minutes ago

Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature ..

28 minutes ago

Mob Attacks Portland Police Chief's Home After Pro ..

10 minutes ago

WHO Chief Scientist Says Early to Judge If Covid M ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.