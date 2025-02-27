NTC, PYMA Join Forces To Boost Textile Exports
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 11:50 PM
A high-level delegation from the National Tariff Commission (NTC), led by Chairman Naeem Anwer, visited the Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) to engage in productive discussions about the challenges facing the textile sector
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A high-level delegation from the National Tariff Commission (NTC), led by Chairman Naeem Anwer, visited the Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) to engage in productive discussions about the challenges facing the textile sector.
Accompanying Anwer were Iqbal Tabish, Member of the NTC, and Mazhar Ghafoor, Deputy Director of the NTC.
The PYMA was represented by a strong line-up of industry leaders, including Altaf Haroon, Vice Chairman of the Sindh & Baluchistan Region, Khursheed Ahmed Shaikh, former Central Chairman and Chairman of the NTC Committee at PYMA; Muhammad Usman, former central Chairman, M. Aslam Moten, former Vice Chairman, Sohail Nisar, former Senior Vice Chairman, Javed Khanani, former Vice Chairman and other key members of the Executive Committee.
The meeting focused on critical issues, particularly grievances tied to anti-dumping measures impacting the textile sector, a vital pillar of Pakistan’s economy.
The NTC delegation presented an in-depth study titled “Industrial Competitiveness and Export Growth of the Textile Sector Including MMF,” shedding light on strategies to enhance the industry’s global standing.
“One of the key topics addressed during the meeting was the impact of these anti-dumping measures, which have posed significant challenges for the sector. Both sides reviewed the issue in detail and explored ways to mitigate the negative effects on the industry.”
During the discussions, the NTC outlined specific data requirements essential for shaping effective policies. PYMA committed to providing the requested information promptly, signaling a collaborative effort to bolster Pakistan’s textile exports.
Recent Stories
Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal
India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain
Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalition succeed
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in international patient volume fo ..
Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 attracts about 2, ..
UAE President attends wedding in Dubai
Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic partnership
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of martyr Nasser Ali ..
ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 45% at Annual General Meeting
Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan chairs first-ever Vice Chan ..
Halt in US HIV funds could cost S.Africa 500,000 lives over 10 years: foundation
Myanmar hands over 84 Indonesian alleged scammers to Thailand
More Stories From Business
-
NTC, PYMA join forces to boost Textile exports6 minutes ago
-
Telefonica to launch strategic review after posting loss10 minutes ago
-
European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs10 minutes ago
-
SITECH CEO Summit held in Karachi36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.93 billion51 minutes ago
-
Malaysian envoy, ICCI chief keen to enhance bilateral trade44 minutes ago
-
MUFAP delegation meets Finance Minister, discuss mutual fund industry growth57 minutes ago
-
Seminar on identifying challenges related to defence exports held3 hours ago
-
NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports4 hours ago
-
Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets4 hours ago
-
NESPAK embarks on Attock placer gold project3 hours ago
-
Brazilian cotton delegation assures APTMA of full support4 hours ago