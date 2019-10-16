UrduPoint.com
NTC Releases Rs1bn To SAMBA Bank Without Approval

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:59 PM

High ups of National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) released Rs1bn to SAMBA Bank without the approval of concerned authority

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) High ups of National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) released Rs1bn to SAMBA Bank without the approval of concerned authority.According to official documents of Ministry of Information Technology, the amount was allocated for the developmental funds.

Sources revealed that incumbent government investigating to trace the NTC officials involved in the corruption mega saga.The amount was earned by the workers of NTC, while the NTC high ups dump the amount in SAMABA Bank on low interest rate which gave huge losses to National exchequer.In case the other banks as well invited for bidding, handsome and good amount can be earned, but the deal was finalized secretly which gave loss to national exchequer.

