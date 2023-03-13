NTDC MD inaugurates daycare center at Shaheen Complex

National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) Managing Director Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan inaugurated a daycare centre here at Shaheen Complex on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) Managing Director Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan inaugurated a daycare centre here at Shaheen Complex on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the organisation always takes care of its employees and the launching of this center has fulfilled the long-standing demand of NTDC female officers and staff members.

Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan said that facilitating female employees and safeguarding their rights is vital to build a strong and prosperous society.

With the setting up of this facility, there would be a balance in the work-life of female staff with increased concentration and productivity.

The Daycare Center is equipped with a comfortable environment, decorated with toys, beds, sofas and other modern facilities including LCD, fridge, lockers etc.

It has been divided into two sections, one for the infants while the other one is apportioned for children up to the age of 4 years. The female employees expressed their satisfaction and thanked NTDC management for the provision of the direly needed facility of the day care center.

NTDC MD also appreciated the efforts of officers and staff of the HR Directorate, who put in their tireless efforts for completion of the daycare centre.

General Managers, CFO, CIO, CLO, officers and staff were also present.