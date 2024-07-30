Open Menu

NTDC Not Defaulter, Clarifies Spokesperson

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 30, 2024 | 01:04 PM

National Transmission & Despatch Company spokesperson says they have been consistently paying service charges for its offices in Wapda House at mutually agreed rates with Wapda Building circle, similar to other entities housed there.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2024) National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has rejected the news published on some news websites making it clear that it is not defaulter.

In response to the news published on different websites, the NTDC spokesperson said, the news titled "Defaulter NTDC Kicked out of WAPDA House,” is a gross misstatement.

NTDC, he said, had been consistently paying service charges for its offices in WAPDA House at the mutually agreed rates with the WAPDA Building Circle, similar to other entities housed in WAPDA.

In a letter addressed to WAPDA authorities, NTDC had already explained its position on this matter.

