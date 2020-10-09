UrduPoint.com
NTP Board Decides Reduction In ACDs, RDs: Abdul Razak Dawood

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 05:15 PM

NTP Board decides reduction in ACDs, RDs: Abdul Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said the National Tariff Policy (NTP) Board has decided the reduction in Additional Customs Duties (ACD) and Regulatory Duties (RD) on another 150 line of items

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said the National Tariff Policy (NTP) board has decided the reduction in Additional Customs Duties (ACD) and Regulatory Duties (RD) on another 150 line of items.

The National Tariff Policy (NTP) Board met Thursday in which the next round of reduction in ACDs and RDs on another 150 lines of items, in the chemicals and minerals sector proposed, the adviser said on his official twitter account here.

The Ministry of Commerce expressed his hope that this second round of reduction, since July 2020, will be approved by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) in the month of October 2020.

�After this, the sectors of engineering and food processing will be examined and any areas with glaring anomalies, where raw materials have been wrongly classified, will be reviewed, he said.

He said the Board also looked at the complete chain of plastics.

All those involved in this line of business are requested to come forward with their suggestions as this is a very important line for our 3 year roadmap of tariff rationalization, the adviser said.

Razak Dawood said that in pursuance of the objectives of National Tariff Policy 2019-24, meetings of the TPB are being held on a regular basis.

Prior to this Policy, proposals regarding tariff rationalizations were mostly discussed at the time of budget exercise.

He further stated that as per the vision of the Prime Minister, the tariffs are being used as instruments of trade policy so that the manufacturing sector in Pakistan could be strengthened.

