NTUF Dean Dr Yasir Nawab honored with National Engineering Excellence Award

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Renowned Textile Researcher Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawab Director/Dean Faculty of school of Engineering & Technology (SET) National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) has been honored with National Engineering Excellence Award.

University spokesman said here on Thursday that on the World Engineering Day, Dr. Yasir Nawab was bestowed with the prestigious National Engineering Excellence Award by The Institution of Engineers Pakistan.

He said that Dr. Yasir Nawab, also serving as an Adjunct Professor at NCSU, USA, has garnered acclaim for his groundbreaking research and academic contributions. His pioneering work in advancing Pakistan's textile industry, particularly in various areas such as banana fiber value addition and 3D fabric technologies, has significantly propelled innovation and sustainability within the sector.

Moreover, Dr. Nawab's endeavors extended beyond academia, with notable efforts in indigenous development of National Defence products and commercializing research initiatives.

His establishment of the National Center for Composite Materials and leadership in initiatives like the Grand Challenge Fund highlighted his commitment to driving progress in both academic and industrial realms.

With a vision for a sustainable future, Dr. Yasir Nawab stood as an exemplary figure, reshaping the landscape of Pakistan's textile sector and inspiring advancements that extended far beyond its borders, spokesman added.