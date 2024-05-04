Open Menu

NTUF Granted Patent For Innovative Multilayered Natural Fiber Composite Helmet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 09:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) A research team of National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) has been granted the patent for Innovative Multilayered Natural Fiber Composite Helmet.

A spokesman for the university said here on Saturday that the groundbreaking patent was awarded to a distinguished NTUF research team for their pioneering work on a Multilayered Natural Fiber Composite Helmet.

He said that the Patent No.144219, issued by the Patent Office of Pakistan, recognizes the innovative technology developed by this team. This revolutionary helmet design leverages natural fibers and textile waste to create a safe and environmentally-friendly solution for the bikers.

“The patented technology not only enhances safety but also promotes sustainability in the manufacturing process”, he said, adding that Prof.

Dr. Yasir Nawab Dean Faculty of school of Engineering & Technology NTUF and his team including Dr. Amjid Rafiq, Dr. Muzammal Hussain, and Mr. Hassan Iftikhar are credited as the inventors behind this remarkable achievement.

He said that their dedication and expertise have paved the way for Pakistan's industry to export these advanced helmets globally, positioning the country as a leader in eco-conscious innovation.

This patent also represents a significant milestone for National Textile University Faisalabad and underscores Pakistan's commitment to advancing sustainable technologies in the textile and manufacturing sectors, he added.

