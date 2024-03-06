NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) organized a “Textile Innovation Exhibition” in collaboration with Interloop Group of Industries, here on Wednesday.

Rector NTUF Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain flanked by Arif Ehsan Malik former Chairman All Pakistan Bed-sheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA), Captain (Retired) Farooq Khan, Shehzad Hussain from APBUMA and Shafique Jhokwala from PRIGMIA inaugurated the NTU-Interloop Textile Innovation Exhibition.

Director/Dean Faculty of school of Engineering & Technology (SET) NTUF Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawab and Chief Organizer of the Exhibition Dr. Muhammad Qamar Khan were also present on the occasion and later they along with NTUF Rector distributed the shields among the guests.

The exhibition succeeded in attracting innovated and ready-to-market products at a large scale from more than 10 universities of the country.

Total of 40 projects were displayed in the exhibition and their products included banana fabric, sisal fiber apparel, waste leaves fabric, puncture resistant fabric, non-woven products from post-consumer and plastic waste, multifunctional yarns, increased capacity of power loom, melt spinning machine for recycled polyester, IR & UV shielding fabric, sheep breeds wool/cotton blended fabric, defense products, auxetic fabric for maternity, denim recycled products, sustainable methods of denim washing, lignin based hydrophobic fabrics, and many more.

NTUF spokesperson Hassan Iftekhar Ahmed said, "We are looking towards industrialists for technology transfer of these ready products and adoption for up-scaling which will help in boosting the economy of Pakistan through exporting and technology transfer of these value-added products."

There were three parallel sessions in which more than 40 national and international speakers talked on Textile business, Composite Materials, Productivity and Quality, Circularity, wastewater treatment and Nano-Technology.

The winner of NTU-Interloop Textile Exhibition would be awarded first prize of Rs.200,000 while second and third position holders would get prizes of Rs.150,000 and Rs.75,000 respectively.