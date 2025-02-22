Open Menu

NTUF Hosts ICKT-2025 To Introduce Innovation In Textile

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 09:50 PM

NTUF hosts ICKT-2025 to introduce innovation in textile

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) organized the fourth International Conference

on “Knowledge-Based Textiles (ICKT-2025)” under the umbrella of KnowTex.

University Spokesman Sardar Pervaiz Akhtar said on Saturday that the two-day event brought over 500 participants together, including more than 350 industry professionals and 250 academics to foster collaboration between research and industry.

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara, Ameer Ahmed Vice Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA), Chaudhary Waheed Khaliq Raamay,

Chairman Council of Loom Owners Association (CLOA), Prof Savvas Vassiliadis fromUniversity of West Attica Greece and Prof Dr Yasir Nawab Vice Chancellor University of Kamalia grace the event as guests of honors in addition to delegations from the UNDP, FAO and the Deputy Dutch Ambassador.

He said that ICKT-2025 featured two high-profile panel discussions: “Global Textile Trends” moderated by Mr Mujeebullah Khan, with industry leaders from Pakistan, Germany, Italy, and the UK, and “Exploring New Horizons” led by Dr Hafsa Jamshaid, featuring experts from Pakistan, Kenya, and Germany.

Over 100 speakers, including academics from Northumbria University, University Putra Malaysia and Technical University of Lasi, delivered keynote lectures on textile sustainability, circular fashion, digital transformation and recycling advancements.

The conference hosted a poster competition with an expert jury, including Dr Shahid Rasul, Northumbria University, UK, and Prof Josphat Igadwa, Moi University, Kenya.

The exhibitions showcased cutting-edge textile innovations, drawing significant interest from attendees.

Prof Dr Yasir Nawab addressed the concluding ceremony as chief guest while key representatives from Faisalabad’s textile sector, including Dr Habib Aslam Gaba and Mian Shahzad Ahmed (Puma) also participated in it.

A grand networking dinner sponsored by Puma and C-Trans Pvt Ltd provided valuable engagement opportunities. The guests, including international speakers, were honored with cultural souvenirs, symbolizing global collaboration.

He said the NTUF organized ICKT-2025 in collaboration with Northumbria University (UK), NED University, BUITEMS, and the University of Kamalia while Reverse Resources, Texonomy, and other key

partners supported it.

He said that the event was sponsored by iTextiles (Pvt) Ltd, Interloop Limited, Ahmad Jamal Textile Mills, FiberTrace, Green Story, Nizam Sons, and Sapphire, played a vital role in its success.

The Conference Chair Dr Sheraz Ahmad and Secretary Dr. Muzzamal Hussain expressed gratitude to all partners, sponsors, speakers, and attendees and highlighted ICKT’s role in driving innovation, sustainability and global collaboration in the textile industry, the spokesman added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of ..

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..

1 hour ago
 Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in ..

Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with Chi ..

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..

2 hours ago
 SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycl ..

SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

2 hours ago
 University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women ..

University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..

2 hours ago
Global Developer Conference underway to promote im ..

Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Sho ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators E ..

DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

2 hours ago
 Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business