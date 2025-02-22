NTUF hosts ICKT-2025 to introduce innovation in textile

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) organized the fourth International Conference

on “Knowledge-Based Textiles (ICKT-2025)” under the umbrella of KnowTex.

University Spokesman Sardar Pervaiz Akhtar said on Saturday that the two-day event brought over 500 participants together, including more than 350 industry professionals and 250 academics to foster collaboration between research and industry.

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara, Ameer Ahmed Vice Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA), Chaudhary Waheed Khaliq Raamay,

Chairman Council of Loom Owners Association (CLOA), Prof Savvas Vassiliadis fromUniversity of West Attica Greece and Prof Dr Yasir Nawab Vice Chancellor University of Kamalia grace the event as guests of honors in addition to delegations from the UNDP, FAO and the Deputy Dutch Ambassador.

He said that ICKT-2025 featured two high-profile panel discussions: “Global Textile Trends” moderated by Mr Mujeebullah Khan, with industry leaders from Pakistan, Germany, Italy, and the UK, and “Exploring New Horizons” led by Dr Hafsa Jamshaid, featuring experts from Pakistan, Kenya, and Germany.

Over 100 speakers, including academics from Northumbria University, University Putra Malaysia and Technical University of Lasi, delivered keynote lectures on textile sustainability, circular fashion, digital transformation and recycling advancements.

The conference hosted a poster competition with an expert jury, including Dr Shahid Rasul, Northumbria University, UK, and Prof Josphat Igadwa, Moi University, Kenya.

The exhibitions showcased cutting-edge textile innovations, drawing significant interest from attendees.

Prof Dr Yasir Nawab addressed the concluding ceremony as chief guest while key representatives from Faisalabad’s textile sector, including Dr Habib Aslam Gaba and Mian Shahzad Ahmed (Puma) also participated in it.

A grand networking dinner sponsored by Puma and C-Trans Pvt Ltd provided valuable engagement opportunities. The guests, including international speakers, were honored with cultural souvenirs, symbolizing global collaboration.

He said the NTUF organized ICKT-2025 in collaboration with Northumbria University (UK), NED University, BUITEMS, and the University of Kamalia while Reverse Resources, Texonomy, and other key

partners supported it.

He said that the event was sponsored by iTextiles (Pvt) Ltd, Interloop Limited, Ahmad Jamal Textile Mills, FiberTrace, Green Story, Nizam Sons, and Sapphire, played a vital role in its success.

The Conference Chair Dr Sheraz Ahmad and Secretary Dr. Muzzamal Hussain expressed gratitude to all partners, sponsors, speakers, and attendees and highlighted ICKT’s role in driving innovation, sustainability and global collaboration in the textile industry, the spokesman added.