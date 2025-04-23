NTUF Inks Agreement For Education And Empowerment Of Slum Girls
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 09:24 PM
National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ghais Jhuggi Taleem Foundation to promote education, skills development and self-reliance among the girls living in slum areas
The agreement was signed at the Jhuggi Model School Dr. A.Q. Khan Campus where a high-level delegation from NTUF was present. Dr. Zafar led the NTUF team comprising of Dr. Muzammil Hussain, Dr. Yaseen, Mr. Muhammad Jawad and Ms. Hiba.
According to Dr Muzammil Hussainn, NTUF’s School of Arts and Design would launch a special summer skill-building program specifically for the girls residing in Jhuggis (slums) under this agreement.
This program would focus on hands-on training in crafts, handmade goods and other creative arts to empower the participants with practical skills that encourage self-dependence and help break the cycle of poverty and begging.
Various NTUF research teams would initiate academic projects for improving lives of the children in slum areas. The students from the university’s multimedia and animation departments would also work on creative and educational projects for education and development of slum children, he added.
