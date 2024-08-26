NTUF Team Wins Engineering Excellence Award
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A team of National Textile University Faisalabad, headed by Dr. Yasir Nawab, Dean Faculty of the school of Engineering & Technology, won first place at the Ali Suleman Habib 3rd Engineering Excellence Award.
An NTUF spokesman said here on Monday that this recognition, which highlights outstanding achievements in engineering, was presented during a prestigious ceremony held on August 25, 2024.
He said that the winning project, titled "A Patented Technology for Converting Banana Plant Waste to Value-Added Fibers," is a groundbreaking innovation developed by Dr. Yasir Nawab and his team members—Mr. Faheem Ahmed, Mr. Sheraz Ahmed, Mr. Muzammal Hussain, and Mr. Amjad Rafique.
The technology provides a sustainable solution by transforming banana plant waste into valuable fibers, representing a significant advancement in textile manufacturing. The project was developed under the Higher education Commission (HEC) funded Grand Challenge Fund Project GCF-63, he added.
Dr. Yasir Nawab, Dean of the School of Engineering & Technology at the National Textile University, expressed pride in his team's accomplishment, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and innovation in the textile industry.
The award’s theme, "Where Innovation Meets Excellence," resonates strongly with the spirit of this project.
The Ali Suleman Habib Engineering Excellence Award, a prestigious accolade organized by the House of Habib, celebrates projects that demonstrate technical mastery, creativity, and a commitment to advancing engineering practices. The award was established to honour the memory of Ali Suleman Habib, a visionary leader whose contributions continue to inspire innovation in Pakistan.
In addition to the recognition, Dr. Yasir Nawab and his team received a cash prize of Rs.1 million, a gold medal, and a certificate of achievement.
Dr. Yasir Nawab acknowledged the support of the HEC's Grand Challenge Fund and credited his team for their hard work and dedication in realizing this innovative project, the NTUF spokesman added.
