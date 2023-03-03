NUCES delegation visits Karot Hydropower Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :A 20-member delegation from National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences visited the site of 720 MW Karot Hydropower Project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), on Friday.

The delegation, led by Dr Muhammad Saeed and Dr Muhammad Awais Ayub, comprised students and faculty members of the varsity's Electrical Engineering Department.

Assistant Chief Executive Officer of China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd (CSAIL) Liu Yonggang welcomed the delegation and gave an introduction of CSAIL and Karot Hydropower Project.

After a brief discussion on the various aspects of the project, a brief induction training on site safety was given to them by Ansar Abbas, Manager HSE KHP (O&M) and M. Aftab Alam, Sr. Manager HSE KPCL.

The whole event was a complete success, and it was highly appreciated by the honorable guests and they thanked and invited the management of CSAIL, KPCL and KHP (O&M) to visit their university and hoped that the visit would be a first step towards a long and close collaborative relationship between the two institutions in future.