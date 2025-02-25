Open Menu

Nuclear Medicine Ward Of Allied Hospital-I Expanded

Nuclear Medicine Ward of Allied Hospital-I expanded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The 60-bed Nuclear Medicine Ward at the Allied Hospital-I has been upgraded to 100-bed due

to strenuous efforts of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

This was said by FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara while addressing a meeting of

cancer specialists, including Professor Dr Muhammad Khalid Baig and Dr Aamir Shaukat.

He said that process for acquiring a modern Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machine would

commence soon to replace the old chemotherapy equipment.

He said this meeting was a follow-up of the discussions with Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Secretary Health Azmat Mahmood.

He said that practical steps had been initiated to address Faisalabad’s healthcare needs. As per the health minister’s directives, the ward has been expanded to cater 130-135 patients daily and this number may increase to 200 in future.

He highlighted the high cost of cancer treatment and said that preventive measures were imperative over curative approaches to treat patients.

He particularly underscored the need for breast cancer awareness among young girls and suggested chemotherapy awareness camps with the support of philanthropists.

Dr Khalid Baig said the FCCI members should visit Allied Hospital-I to assess the available facilities and receive a technical presentation on cancer care.

He said that most cancer medications are provided through government funds and private donations for ensuring quality treatment of middle-class patients. However, upgrading to a LINAC machine would significantly improve treatment outcomes, he added.

Later, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara presented an honorary shield to Dr Khalid Baig in recognition of his contributions.

Senior Vice President FCCI Qaiser Shams Gucha was also present on the occasion.

