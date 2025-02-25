Nuclear Medicine Ward Of Allied Hospital-I Expanded
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The 60-bed Nuclear Medicine Ward at the Allied Hospital-I has been upgraded to 100-bed due
to strenuous efforts of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).
This was said by FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara while addressing a meeting of
cancer specialists, including Professor Dr Muhammad Khalid Baig and Dr Aamir Shaukat.
He said that process for acquiring a modern Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machine would
commence soon to replace the old chemotherapy equipment.
He said this meeting was a follow-up of the discussions with Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Secretary Health Azmat Mahmood.
He said that practical steps had been initiated to address Faisalabad’s healthcare needs. As per the health minister’s directives, the ward has been expanded to cater 130-135 patients daily and this number may increase to 200 in future.
He highlighted the high cost of cancer treatment and said that preventive measures were imperative over curative approaches to treat patients.
He particularly underscored the need for breast cancer awareness among young girls and suggested chemotherapy awareness camps with the support of philanthropists.
Dr Khalid Baig said the FCCI members should visit Allied Hospital-I to assess the available facilities and receive a technical presentation on cancer care.
He said that most cancer medications are provided through government funds and private donations for ensuring quality treatment of middle-class patients. However, upgrading to a LINAC machine would significantly improve treatment outcomes, he added.
Later, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara presented an honorary shield to Dr Khalid Baig in recognition of his contributions.
Senior Vice President FCCI Qaiser Shams Gucha was also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..
UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee
Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral
159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..
Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
More Stories From Business
-
Tesla sales fall by almost half in Europe6 minutes ago
-
Nuclear Medicine Ward of Allied Hospital-I expanded6 minutes ago
-
CCP seeks public's help in hunting market collisions16 minutes ago
-
Gold decrease by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.308,70036 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
PIDE's 5th two-day RASTA conference starts Wednesday3 hours ago
-
Exports up by 7.22% to Rs 5.448 trillion in 7 months4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 20258 hours ago
-
Housing Minister expresses felicitation to Brunei on 41st National Day16 hours ago
-
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite16 hours ago