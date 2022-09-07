UrduPoint.com

Number Of Americans Reporting Hardship Due To Inflation Up 7% Since January - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 08:45 PM

More than half of Americans say inflation is causing financial hardship for their households, marking a 7% percent increase from the beginning of the year, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) More than half of Americans say inflation is causing financial hardship for their households, marking a 7% percent increase from the beginning of the year, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"A majority of Americans, 56%, now say price increases are causing financial hardship for their household, up from 49% in January and 45% in November," a release on the poll said.

Of that group, 12% of Americans reported that their hardship was "severe" while 44% said it was "moderate," the release said

While middle-income and upper-income Americans were much less likely to report experiencing hardship than their lower-income Americans, the poll found that many more of them were nonetheless struggling than last November.

The poll results showed an increase of 17 percentage points for middle-income people and 12 percentage points for the upper-income group, the release said.

Republicans, at 67%, were more likely to report financial hardship than Democrats at 44%, the release also said.

To address their financial hardships, 24% of respondents said they were reducing spending and 17% were traveling less often, including canceling vacations, the release added.

The poll was conducted online from August 1-22 and included a representative sample of more than 1,500 respondents, according to the release.

